 »   »   » AYE HOTTIE! Kareena Kapoor Khan Is 'LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT' In Her Latest Magazine Photoshoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bikini Photo shoot for Vogue India Magazine | FilmiBeat

It seems like Kareena Kapoor Khan is in a mood to spoil us with her breath-taking pictures! For those who ain't aware, the gorgeous actress is the cover girl for the January edition of Vogue magazine.

Well folks, we now have all the stunning clicks of Bebo from that photoshoot and just one word to describe it- SIZZLING HOT. Have a look at the pictures here...

She's Fire & Ice! Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a goddess and the natural backdrop adds more to her beauty. Ufff...we don't have words left to describe.

Love, Love, Love The stunning diva is seen here posing seductively on the beach in a smoking red outfit. Somebody please call the fire brigade!

Bebo Turns A Bikini Babe The yummy mummy is totally slaying the swimsuit look and looks fitter than ever. Well, she's giving us plenty of fitness goal today to hit the gym ASAP.

Elegance Personified We are totally crushing over Kareena's mesmerizing avatar. By the way, did we tell you that we are bookmarking this look of hers?

Beware, Hotness Ahead! The actress has lost the post partum weight by hitting the treadmill with a vengeance and looks hot as hell in this mesh sarong.

Bebo's Irresistible Charm Here's one more picture of the diva looking fabulous as ever. The fake crocodile in the backdrop adds more drama to the picture.

Beachilious Remember that famous song 'Feelin' Hot Hot Hot'? That's what's on our mind after a glimpse of this black and white close-up shot of Kareena on the beach.

She Looks Straight Out Of A Dream Kareena Kapoor Khan's dreamy look is making our hearts flutter and all we could say is 'Some more pictures, please'!



In an interview with Vogue while talking about her famous 'size zero' fad which took the nation by storm during Tashan, Kareena said, "I don't know how the size-zero thing started-but I was only 27 and I wanted to do it for a role.



She further added, "It looked amazing, but that was then. I've been in the business for a long time since, and I'm more mature-now, it's about being fit. I'm definitely comfortable in my skin right now."



Speaking about how she shed off those extra pounds post Taimur's birth, Bebo revealed, "I've never been fat, but I'm a Punjabi girl-I like my food. I ate well when I was pregnant-sometimes too well. I'd put away six parathas, and eat white butter. But I avoided all processed foods and kept myself super active. Two months after Taimur was born, I started working out, first with light workouts, then to cardio, yoga and Pilates a few times a week."



Well folks, going by the looks of these pictures from her latest photoshoot, one thing is for sure...Age is just a number for this diva! What do you guys think?



On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas.

