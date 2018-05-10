 »   »   » AYE VILLAIN! Sanjay Dutt To Create Trouble For Ranbir Kapoor's War Hero In Shamshera

The Makers Pitted Sanjay Dutt Against Ranbir Kapoor For This Reason

Director Karan Malhotra says, "Shamshera is a highly ferocious and fearless character in the film. Therefore his nemesis, the villain had to be even more fierce and monumental in every aspect. Who's better than Sanjay Sir to give us that impact on screen."

Sanjay Dutt's First Film With YRF

Interestingly, Shamshera will be Sanjay's first ever film with YRF. Speaking about it the actor says, "My father and Yash uncle were very close friends and now that I'm doing my first YRF film, it is an extremely emotional moment for me. When I heard Karan's idea to pit Ranbir against me, I thought it was just brilliant. I'm looking forward to shooting this incredibly exciting film, my second with the hugely talented Karan Malhotra."

Ranbir Turns An Action Hero

Expressing his excitement over the film, Ranbir said, "Shamshera is exactly the film I was looking for. While growing up watching Hindi commercial cinema, I had an image of what a film hero should be doing."

Shamshera Is Something Out Of His Comfort Zone

"Shamshera allows me to do everything that I had imagined and it's a very exciting project for me. Karan is going to take me completely out of my comfort zone and I'm looking forward to this challenge."

An Action-Packed Ride

This high-octane adventure film is set in the heartland of India and will have jaw-dropping action sequences and a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor. Shamshera is slated to hit the shooting floors end of this year and shooting will wrap by mid 2019.