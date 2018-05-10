 »   »   » AYE VILLAIN! Sanjay Dutt To Create Trouble For Ranbir Kapoor's War Hero In Shamshera

Related Articles
Few days ago, Yash Raj Films dropped a pleasant surprise when they announced Karan Malhotra's Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor playing the leading man. The first look teaser looked intriguing with the actor essaying a dacoit for the first time in his career. It featured a glimpse of a rugged looking Ranbir holding an axe in one hand and a bunch of arrows in another as his voice in the background mouths a punchline- 'Karam Se Dacait, Dharam Se Azaad'.
In what can be called the ultimate casting coup, director Karan Malhotra has got Sanjay Dutt to play the ruthless, merciless villain in this period action adventure. Scroll down to read more-
The Makers Pitted Sanjay Dutt Against Ranbir Kapoor For This Reason
Director Karan Malhotra says, "Shamshera is a highly ferocious and fearless character in the film. Therefore his nemesis, the villain had to be even more fierce and monumental in every aspect. Who's better than Sanjay Sir to give us that impact on screen."
Sanjay Dutt's First Film With YRF
Interestingly, Shamshera will be Sanjay's first ever film with YRF. Speaking about it the actor says, "My father and Yash uncle were very close friends and now that I'm doing my first YRF film, it is an extremely emotional moment for me. When I heard Karan's idea to pit Ranbir against me, I thought it was just brilliant. I'm looking forward to shooting this incredibly exciting film, my second with the hugely talented Karan Malhotra."
Ranbir Turns An Action Hero
Expressing his excitement over the film, Ranbir said, "Shamshera is exactly the film I was looking for. While growing up watching Hindi commercial cinema, I had an image of what a film hero should be doing."
Shamshera Is Something Out Of His Comfort Zone
"Shamshera allows me to do everything that I had imagined and it's a very exciting project for me. Karan is going to take me completely out of my comfort zone and I'm looking forward to this challenge."
An Action-Packed Ride
This high-octane adventure film is set in the heartland of India and will have jaw-dropping action sequences and a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor. Shamshera is slated to hit the shooting floors end of this year and shooting will wrap by mid 2019.
Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's much awaited biopic 'Sanju'. On the other hand, Karan Malhotra's Shamshera will have Ranbir and Sanjay sharing screen space for the first time.
