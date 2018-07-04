English
 »   »   »  Ayesha Takia Stalked & Threatened By A Litigant; Hubby Farhan Azmi Seeks Police Help!

Ayesha Takia Stalked & Threatened By A Litigant; Hubby Farhan Azmi Seeks Police Help!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia who has been a part of films like 'Wanted', 'Dor' and others has been receiving threats from a litigant. Her mother-in-law and sister-in-law too are being harassed. Ayesha's husband Farhan Azmi posted a series of tweets on his official Twitter page to seek help from the Mumbai police.

    He also accused a senior official, DCP Dahiya of not responding to his calls and also blocking Ayesha's account. He tweeted, "My wife @Ayeshatakia , mother & sisters are being harassed,threatened stalked by a litigant, @MumbaiPolice #dcpDahiya refusing to answer my calls or messages. #DahiyaIPS has illegally frozen our bank accounts Dear PM @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj Pls intervene!! #betibachao".

    atk

    He further tweeted a screenshoot of his conversations with DCP Dahiya. In his tweet he alleged that the DCP was disconnecting the call-

    His next tweet read-

    After the required action was taken, Farhan thanked the Mumbai Police and wrote, "Thank you @DevenBhartiIPS Ji #MumbaiPolice for stepping in. I trust the Mumbai Police. 3 rotten apples cannot spoil #theappletree @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice

    For those who ain't aware, Farhan was slammed with charges of cheating by his former business partner, Kashif Khan. Kashif lodged an FIR at Bandra police station. A source close to the family told timesnownews.com, that the accused got Ayesha's number and has been threatening her that she and her husband will be in jail very soon. They also informed that Farhan's mother and sister, who is seven months pregnant have also received similar threat calls and texts from the litigant.

    Read more about: ayesha takia farhan azmi
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 12:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue