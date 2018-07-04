 »   »   »  Ayesha Takia Stalked & Threatened By A Litigant; Hubby Farhan Azmi Seeks Police Help!

Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia who has been a part of films like 'Wanted', 'Dor' and others has been receiving threats from a litigant. Her mother-in-law and sister-in-law too are being harassed. Ayesha's husband Farhan Azmi posted a series of tweets on his official Twitter page to seek help from the Mumbai police.

He also accused a senior official, DCP Dahiya of not responding to his calls and also blocking Ayesha's account. He tweeted, "My wife @Ayeshatakia , mother & sisters are being harassed,threatened stalked by a litigant, @MumbaiPolice #dcpDahiya refusing to answer my calls or messages. #DahiyaIPS has illegally frozen our bank accounts Dear PM @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj Pls intervene!! #betibachao".

He further tweeted a screenshoot of his conversations with DCP Dahiya. In his tweet he alleged that the DCP was disconnecting the call-

His next tweet read-

After the required action was taken, Farhan thanked the Mumbai Police and wrote, "Thank you @DevenBhartiIPS Ji #MumbaiPolice for stepping in. I trust the Mumbai Police. 3 rotten apples cannot spoil #theappletree @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice

For those who ain't aware, Farhan was slammed with charges of cheating by his former business partner, Kashif Khan. Kashif lodged an FIR at Bandra police station. A source close to the family told timesnownews.com, that the accused got Ayesha's number and has been threatening her that she and her husband will be in jail very soon. They also informed that Farhan's mother and sister, who is seven months pregnant have also received similar threat calls and texts from the litigant.