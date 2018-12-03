 »   »   »  Ayushmann Khurrana's First Look In Dream Girl Will Make You Laugh Out Loud! View Here

Ayushmann Khurrana is on a roll lately as he delivered two back-to-back hits in AndhaDhun and Badhai Ho as both the movies was loved by the audiences. While AndhaDhun made people sit on the edge of their seats, Badhai Ho made people laugh out loud and it looks like he's al lset to make people laugh hard once again in Dream Girl as the poster is as funny as it gets.

In the first poster of Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen draping a yellow saree and sitting on a moped. There's a confused look on his face and we're all wondering what exactly is happening with him. The backdrop shows a temple and a shop and it looks like the movie will be something new and refreshing. Check out the first poster of Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana below!

It's so funny, right? Ayushmann Khurrana isn't afraid of experimenting and that is why people adore him. He has taken the road less travelled and this has paid off at the box office as his recent movies were declared a hit.

Dream Girl has just begun filming and co-producer of the movie Ekta Kapoor said on Twitter, "FILMING BEGINS! JAI MATA DI An incredible story that's going to baffle U, make U laugh, & then win Ur hearts! Here's d first look of #DreamGirl." The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha and is scheduled to hit the theatres by the end of 2019.

