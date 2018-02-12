 »   »   » Ayushmann Khurrana: Going To Delhi Is Like Going Back Home!

Ayushmann Khurrana debuted in Bollywood with the movie Vicky Donor and the actor played the role of a typical Delhi boy. He also starred in movies like Bewakoofiyan and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan where he again plays the role of a Delhi boy and he's now so used to the city, that he feels at home whenever he visits. A source close to the actor opened up by saying,

"Ayushmann loves to try out local snacks and street food in Delhi. It might be difficult for him to slip out as many people would recognise him, but he does hope to relish some street food at his favourite haunts at Lajpat Nagar and Gole Market. He also loves to walk around the lush Lodhi Gardens, and shop for old books at Daryaganj. Shooting for Badhaai Ho will keep him super busy, but he will find the time and take his unit for a taste of local life in the capital."

Talking about the love for Delhi, Ayushmann Khurrana quipped, "Going to Delhi is like going back home again. In winters, it's poetic. The equation of my relationship with it would be different. It's like seeing Delhi in a different light one more time."

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film Bareilly Ki Barfi fared pretty well at the box office and the film also starred Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The actor was also nominated for the' Best Actor' award for the Filmfare Awards 2018.

