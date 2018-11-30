 »   »   »  Ayushmann Khurrana In & As 'Dream Girl': Actor Announces His Next Film With This Hilarious Video!

2018 has been a great year for Ayushmann Khurrana. His last two films, 'AndhaDhun' and 'Badhaai Ho' not only succeeded in wooing the audience, but they also set the cash registers ringing at the box office. In fact, according to Box Office India report, 'Badhaai Ho' became the highest ever sixth-week collection in this decade and the second highest of all time. The film has minted a total of around of Rs 132 crores in six weeks.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Has Stage 1 Cancer; Writes An Emotional Post

Folks, are you curious to know what's next on Ayushmann's platter after these two back-to-back successes? Well then, here comes the announcement. Recently, it was reported that Ayushmann is teaming up with Nushrat Bharucha for Ekta Kapoor's next.

Now, the makers have announced this film in the quirkest way possible. In a video, Ayushmann is seen brainstorming for ideas with a team of people for his next project and how he ends up in and as 'Dream Girl'. Ayushmann too shared this announcement video and captioned it as, "Of every possible role, this one, I'd be honest, would have never crossed my mind! But here I am, to play a role in and as #DreamGirl."

We bet the video will leave you in splits. Have a look at it here-

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, this quirky entertainer, helmed by debutant Raaj Shandilyaa, will go on floors in Mathura next week.

Speaking about the film, Ayushmann told Mumbai Mirror, "I can't reveal much at this point, all I can say is there's something unique about this character. After Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, I had to upmy game and this is the funniest script I've heard."

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana's Wedding Anniversary Wish For His 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Tahira Is All Things Cute!

Earlier Nushrat was quoted as saying, "After working with Ekta in the past, this is a homecoming of sorts for me. I am excited to work with Ayushmann for this comedy entertainer. Interestingly, this year has been [favourable] for strong content-driven films; and this film will, hopefully, continue this tide," further referring to the script by debutant director Raaj Shaandilyaa - who has previously written Jabariya Jodi, Welcome Back and Bhoomi - as one that is "supremely entertaining".