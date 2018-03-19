 »   »   » Ayushmann Khurrana On Playing A Blind Musician, Working With Dangal Girl Sanya Malhotra & Much More!

He may have proved his singing prowess with hits such as "Pani da rang", "Nazm nazm" and "Mitti di khushboo", but playing the role of a blind musician in his next film was not easy for Ayushmann Khurrana.

The actor said he was drawn towards the film, being helmed by Sriram Raghavan, as music is an integral part of his real and reel life. "It was not easy (to play this role). I know music, I can play guitar, but learning piano from scratch... I had given a lot of time to learn it," Khurrana told PTI.

He said that Raghavan, who is directing him for the first time, believes in doing impromptu things and that made things even tougher.

"Sriram sir demands a lot from his actors. He will give you a situation and the milieu and ask you to react on it, and that is quite amazing. I am from the theatre background and so it was fun," he added.

For the first time Ayushmann will be seen doing action sequences on-screen and calling the experience "crazy", the actor said he is waiting for the audience's reaction on the same.

"It was tough as it is something new that I am trying. It was a crazy ride. I am anxious as well as excited for the film."

Khurrana is part of another project - "Badhaai Ho" - opposite "Dangal" famed actor Sanya Malhotra.

"My brother and Sanya share a good bonding as they worked together on 'Dangal'. I remember meeting her on the sets of 'Dangal', she had short hair, looked very different. She is a great performer. I remember shooting an ad film with her in the past."

"She has started from scratch and today whatever she has achieved in her career, it is on her own," he said praising his co-star.

"Badhaai Ho", directed by Amit Sharma, who had earlier helmed Arjun Kapoor's "Tevar", is about a family getting affected due to some unexpected news.

"It is something really different. It has a quirky one-liner which I can't reveal at the moment," Ayushmann added.

Credits - PTI