 »   »   »  After Paani Da Rang and Saadi Galli Aaja, Ayushmann Khurrana To Sing For 'Andhadhun'

Ayushmann Khurrana says he will be singing for his upcoming film Andhadhun. The 33-year-old actor-singer, who is known for crooning hit tracks such as Paani Da Rang and Saadi Galli Aaja from his previous films, is excited about the Sriram Raghavan-directed thriller. "I will be singing in the film and I am really looking forward to it," Ayushmann told reporters at the 19th edition of the IIFA Awards green carpet. The actor said he is playing a blind person in the film which is about music and hence the title.

Also Read: Is Amy Jackson A Lesbian?

"We were contemplating a lot of titles and though Sriram Raghavan was happy with another title but we always had a plan for a Hindi title. 'Andhadhun' is kind of a pun. It is not 'andhadhund' but 'andha dhun' (which roughly translates to 'the blind tune')," he said. Ayushmann, who delivered two hits Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan last year, said the audiences are more interested in newer stories than an actor reinventing himself.

"I think more than anything else the script should work. Actors are self obsessed. They think they are doing something different. I think people want to see something different. They want to see a different script more than a different you. How do you make yourself different in a different situation, I think that's what counts as an actor," he said.

"So I will look for different scripts and unique ideas, which has always happened from 'Vicky Donor' to 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan'. I always want to be like that," he added. When asked whether he plans to publish his poems, which he often shares on social media, in a book, Ayushmann said, "I will. It will take a year. I mostly post my poems online, so I should stop that and instead write down them in a diary.

Also Read: Flashback Pictures! When Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt Were Like Brothers

(PTI News)