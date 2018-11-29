English
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Wife Tahira Kashyap Has Stage 1 Cancer; Writes An Emotional Post

    In September, Ayushmann Khurrana had revealed that his wife Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with Stage 0 cancer. Now, in her latest Instagram post, Tahira has informed that her cancer is back. She posted a picture on social media, in which she is wearing a 'F##K CANCER' t-shirt, and wrote, "That's what you do when cancer shows up. You show it the way out! It is a tough phase to be in, but then I would have never known my own strength, which is inherent in each one of us, and which we come to know off when tested.''

    She added, ''Like I said before, let's choose to be the heroes of our own drama of life. I strongly believe if an obstacle comes in your life it is for you to deal with it, overcome it, beat the shit out of it and become a better version of yourself, which could be a bit worn out but would be experienced, a bit tattered but more wise, a bit left out but more to bring forth, a bit handicapped but better equipped!"

    Tahira Kashyap

    Tahira further wrote, "So now the upgraded version of myself is dealing with cancer stage 1 a, which is still a result of early detection. I'll be going through 12 sessions of chemotherapy. 6 down, and another 6 left. Hence the cap look nowadays???? This post is dedicated to my journey where half the battle is won and the other half I want to fight with each of you who is enduring it. Be resilient, be strong, we shall overcome and how!''

    ''Also I have immense gratitude for people around me who have taken it in the right spirit and didn't give up on me. Personally I owe it to my best friend @komal20to77 husband @ayushmannk parents @kashyap6480 @yajankashyap . This bit is taken for granted but when professionally you are supported and still look dependable your resilience to fight becomes stronger. For this I owe it to @atulkasbekar @tanuj.garg @findingshanti @shrutiv11 who too were shocked when they heard the news but didn't give up and still lay bet on this bruised but not broken horse. Gratitude," she concluded.

