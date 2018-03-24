 »   »   » Baaghi 2 Director Ahmed Khan REACTS To Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Ek Do Teen' Song Controversy!

You Should See The Bigger Picture

Ahmed said, 'To begin with, Ek Do Teen is such an iconic song that if someone else had attempted to recreate it, then even I would have commented. You should see the bigger picture that we tried doing it. "



You Can't Get Positive Remarks All The Time

"Comments can be positive or negative. That's what we are here for. You can't get positive remarks all the time. There can be negative comments too!"



The Makers Of The Original Song Have Come Out In Support Of Jacqueline's Track

Ahmed said, "Whatever it is, I am happy that N Chandra is happy with the song. Saroj ji called me and praised our efforts. She blessed Ganesh Acharya who choreographed the song. Ganesh and I visited her and she got so emotional. It is important for me that these two people liked it."



Jacqueline Has Performed Really Well

"The makers of this song visualised Madhuri (Dixit) ji in the song and she went on to become legendary with the song. I would have been happy even if we were successful by five percent. Jacqueline is looking good. She has performed really well as a dancer."



Do They Want To Show The Song To Madhuri?

To this, he replied, "We would love to but Madhuri ji is a big star. And we never wanted to make publicity by showing the song to many stars and clicking pictures with them."



Meanwhile,

The 'Tezaab' actor Anil Kapoor applauded Jacqueline's recreation of 1988 iconic song 'Ek do teen'. He took to his social media handle and tweeted, "What a momentous task it was to follow in @MadhuriDixit's footsteps, and @Asli_Jacqueline has done it exceptionally! It takes a lot of courage & conviction to attempt to recreate an iconic song that so many people have loved for so long! #EkDoTeen."

