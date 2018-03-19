 »   »   » Ek Do Teen From Baaghi 2 Is Out! Watch It Here!

The most awaited song from Baaghi 2 'Ek Do Teen' featuring Jacqueline Fernandez is out and the actress fails to kill it as the song delivers nothing, let alone some good dance moves. The song looks bland and souless when compared to the original from Madhuri Dixit, who danced to the tunes way back in 1988 in Tezaab, and won hearts.

Watch Baaghi 2's Ek Do Teen featuring Jacqueline Fernandez below!



The song is so boring, right? Jacqueline Fernandez has failed to impress the audiences and we wonder why film-maker Sajid Nadiadwala even bothered to touch such a cult classic song.



Madhuri Dixit had done some really tough and intense dance moves back in the day and Jacqueline Fernandez has made a joke out of it in the remake.



Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2018. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The third installment of Baaghi is already in the pipeline.