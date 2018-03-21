 »   »   » Baaghi 2! I Had To Learn Different Forms Of Martial Arts & Weaponry Says Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff, who has carved a place for himself owing to his action avatar, has always been a martial arts expert took to new challenges for the preparation of Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2.

Baaghi 2 required much more from the actor and hence Tiger Shroff learnt various forms of Martial arts along with other action training for the film. The second instalment will enhance the action for the audience showcasing Tiger Shroff in a more muscular avatar than the prequel. Hence, the actor went through vigorous training to attain the perfect action avatar.



Tiger Shroff said, "When physically, the character demanded me to carry a lot of muscle, I had to learn different forms of martial arts and weaponry.'' He added, "I went to a lot of action workshops, a lot of martial arts, gymnastics training, with fight masters and my team."



Talking about the team, Tiger Shroff said, "We had a great team and of course, Ahmed sir who is such an all-rounder in the film, from directing to acting to doing the action choreography."



Director Ahmed Khan had entrusted Tiger Shroff for his vision and was very happy to have the actor shooting the action sequences. He shared, "It has been good when I have Tiger, there is nothing to fear."



Tiger Shroff further touted the action sequences as most difficult saying, "Most challenging action schedule of my life." Explaining the challenges in shooting Tiger Shroff said, "It was very difficult to manoeuvre into five-ten jump around every now and then, it was raining every now and then, so we used to fight fight, quickly take a shot when the cloud used to come, it would start to rain, my body used to cool down, again I would warm up and go out there when the sun came out, so it was very challenging."



Revealing details of the action sequences, Tiger Shroff shared, "The climax sequence is about 15-16 minutes of pure action so that took a really lot of me."



There has been immense excitement amongst the fans to witness the powerhouse of action perform kickass stunts yet again. The trailer has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters. Tiger Shroff is being lauded for his deadly action avatar creating anticipation for the film.



Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala strike a hat-trick as the duo would be collaborating for the third time after delivering hit films like Heropanti and Baaghi.



Baaghi 2 would bring to celluloid the pair of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the first time. There has been huge excitement to witness the chemistry of the sizzling couple on screen. Sajid Nadiadwala has managed to bring to screen one of the most anticipated pairs of Bollywood. The film also features Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Pratiek Babbar in pivotal roles.



Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March, 2018.



Also Read: Sanjay Dutt Sends A Legal Notice! Unauthorised Biography Talks About His Affair With Madhuri Dixit