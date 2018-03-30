 »   »   »  Baaghi 2 Movie Live Audience Review: Tiger Shroff Has Audience Whistling Over His Action Scenes!

isan rout‏ @kisanrout1

"#baaghi2 is going to set a new benchmark in #Action in #India The kind of action shown is the film is extraordinary #tiger is upgrading himself with each and every film." [sic]



@Darshan Bhansali‏ @Darshan_1997

"Baaghi 2 Is An Action Packed Thriller With Lots Of Suspense And A Exciting Love Story . Glad To Watch The Movie On Its Premier Night . Glad To Watch My Dream Queen @DishPatani With The Rebel @iTIGERSHROFF A Must Watch Movie For All." [sic]



Abhishek Parihar‏ @BlogDrive

"Mystery and thrill at it's best till now. 50 minutes into #Baaghi2 and things are still unfolding. @iTIGERSHROFF @DishPatani." [sic]



Roshan Goswami‏ @iRoshanGoswami

"#Baaghi2 Review :- Every actors did fabulous job in this movie and off course @iTIGERSHROFF and @DishPatani fresh pairing is the soul of the film..But @iTIGERSHROFF deserve distinction marks for his performance, action and dance..He is the full package...2." [sic]



Indian movie biz‏ @indianmoviebiz

"#Baaghi2 reviews: 4/5. A well packaged film. Action packed thriller. All set to rock the box office." [sic]



Kumaar Aadarsh‏ @KumaarAadarsh

"#Baaghi2 #Review @iTIGERSHROFF @DishPatani @sajidnadiawala Baaghi 2 has full filled what promised. Action, action with emotions & suspense. Tiger did best as well as Disha. Other supported very well. Ultimately Ahmed succeed in giving a good movie. ***1/2." [sic]



ABHI‏ @IamAaaaabhijit

"#Baaghi2 :As expctation!Spctcular actions, last action scne ws lil overdse. @iTIGERSHROFF grwing as an fntstic actor!he hs pt so mch hrdwrk on ths flm,u cn c it on hs face thrughut d film.if ppl cn mke salman's illogicl action flm 300cr,dis real action flm dsrvs 150cr atlst 3.5*." [sic]

