 »   »   »  Baaghi 2 Movie Live Audience Review: Tiger Shroff Has Audience Whistling Over His Action Scenes!

Finally, the D-day for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani has arrived as their film, Baaghi 2, which is high on action-drama, has hit the theatres. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also casts Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee in the key roles. The story revolves around Ronny, played by Tiger Shroff, who fights against drug lords and Russian henchmen to save his ex-lover Neha's (Disha Patani) kidnapped daughter in the underbelly of Goa, India.
Twitter is already buzzing with the audience review. So, let's see how well the film is performing at theatres.
isan rout @kisanrout1
"#baaghi2 is going to set a new benchmark in #Action in #India The kind of action shown is the film is extraordinary #tiger is upgrading himself with each and every film." [sic]
@Darshan Bhansali @Darshan_1997
"Baaghi 2 Is An Action Packed Thriller With Lots Of Suspense And A Exciting Love Story . Glad To Watch The Movie On Its Premier Night . Glad To Watch My Dream Queen @DishPatani With The Rebel @iTIGERSHROFF A Must Watch Movie For All." [sic]
Abhishek Parihar @BlogDrive
"Mystery and thrill at it's best till now. 50 minutes into #Baaghi2 and things are still unfolding. @iTIGERSHROFF @DishPatani." [sic]
Roshan Goswami @iRoshanGoswami
"#Baaghi2 Review :- Every actors did fabulous job in this movie and off course @iTIGERSHROFF and @DishPatani fresh pairing is the soul of the film..But @iTIGERSHROFF deserve distinction marks for his performance, action and dance..He is the full package...2." [sic]
Indian movie biz @indianmoviebiz
"#Baaghi2 reviews: 4/5. A well packaged film. Action packed thriller. All set to rock the box office." [sic]
Kumaar Aadarsh @KumaarAadarsh
"#Baaghi2 #Review @iTIGERSHROFF @DishPatani @sajidnadiawala Baaghi 2 has full filled what promised. Action, action with emotions & suspense. Tiger did best as well as Disha. Other supported very well. Ultimately Ahmed succeed in giving a good movie. ***1/2." [sic]
ABHI @IamAaaaabhijit
"#Baaghi2 :As expctation!Spctcular actions, last action scne ws lil overdse. @iTIGERSHROFF grwing as an fntstic actor!he hs pt so mch hrdwrk on ths flm,u cn c it on hs face thrughut d film.if ppl cn mke salman's illogicl action flm 300cr,dis real action flm dsrvs 150cr atlst 3.5*." [sic]
