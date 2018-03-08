 »   »   » Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani Starrer Baaghi 2's New Song 'O Saathi' To Release Tomorrow!

The second song from Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2 'O Saathi' will get released tomorrow. 'O Saathi' is a romantic number featuring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani and will showcase their fresh chemistry on screen. The song is sung and composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee, the lyrics for the same has also been penned by Arko.

The fresh pairing of Tiger and Disha had already generated tremendous buzz from fans and audience. Tomorrow finally the audience will get to see their sweet chemistry onscreen. The trailer of Baaghi 2 was released recently and it had created a storm across all platforms upon being unveiled.



The trailer just gave us a glimpse of the chemistry between Tiger and Disha and majorly showcased high octane action from the film. But tomorrow with 'O Saathi' audience will witness their chemistry from the film, onscreen for the first time. The sequel to the 2016's Baaghi, Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2 is turning out to be one of the most anticipated films of the year.



While the sequel hasn't even released yet, the audience is already rooting for the third installment. There has been tremendous anticipation for the film from the audience.



The first installment of the film which released in 2016 was a blockbuster hit, thanks to the high octane action sequences Baaghi 2 trailer showcases the return of Ronnie played by Tiger Shroff as he sets out to find a small girl called Riya.



The film also features Disha Patani in a lead role, Disha is playing the role of Neha who is the love interest of Ronnie in Baaghi 2. Baaghi 2 also has Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.



Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Baaghi 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March 2018.



