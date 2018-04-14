 »   »   » Baaghi 2: Sajid Nadiadwala Begins 2018 With A Bang!

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's first release of 2018 'Baaghi 2' has created a storm at the box office. The Tiger Shroff starrer has raked in 148.45 crores at the box office and is inching close to 150 crores at the box office.

'Baaghi 2 has raked in approximately Rs 214 crore in thirteen days worldwide to become the second highest earning film of the year until now.



While speaking about the film's success, Sajid had earlier told a leadind daily, " was confident about the potential of 'Baaghi 2' when I greenlit it, but the final product has blown me away. Now, it has smashed the record of 22 of my company's hits so far. We have made a movie, which can be enjoyed by a large section of the audience."



He had further added, "People are dissecting what worked for our film. Well, it's a selfless team's hard work. The fact is, anyone can carve a beautiful body, but it takes a director like Ahmed to ingest soul into it."



On the other hand, on receiving rave reviews, "I performed the action scenes my way. I had subconsciously decided to work towards becoming a hero, who caters to the masses. I wanted to be an action hero, because my inspirations have been artistes like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan. Today, the film has worked not because of me alone, it's a team effort. Besides, I'm only raising the bar for myself, not others. We've now challenged ourselves as a team to make the next film bigger and better."



Last year Sajid Nadiadwala's Judwaa 2 had broken all records upon its release, the film had minted approximately 227.59 crores and was one of the biggest hits upon its release.



This year Sajid Nadiadwala has broken all records with his latest release Baaghi 2. This film has been hailed by the masses and critics too.



Sajid Nadiadwala is one producer who understands the pulse of the audience and delivers content-driven films with a perfect blend of entertainment. The prolific producer has always treated the audience with content which has universal appeal



Sajid Nadiadwala's next few films Super 30, Housefull 4 and Kick 2 have already got the audience excited.