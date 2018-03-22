 »   »   »  Baaghi 2: Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani React To Jacqueline's 'Ek Do Teen' Facing Backlash!

It Was Expected

Tiger was quoted as saying, "I thought that was expected though. When you do a remake, you are bound to get mixed reactions."



Nobody Can Match Up To Madhuri

"Over here the only idea behind Ek Do Teen was to pay tribute to the legend like Madhuri ma'am. Nobody can match up to her. Let's put that out there and make it clear."



The Idea Is To Pay Homage To Her

He further added, " That being said, I think Jacqueline worked very hard and did a good job on her part. Ganesh Acharya did a great job choreographing. He was a dancer in the original song with Madhuri ma'am. So that being said, in no way we were trying to blow our trumpet. That's not the idea. The idea is to pay homage to Madhuri ma'am and relive the tune of Ek Do Teen."



You Can't Compare The Song To Madhuri Ma'am

On the other hand, Disha said, "No, it's doing so well. How many million views! Look at the positive. Views count. Views matter. It's got so many views in one day. People are comparing and you can't compare it to Madhuri ma'am. That is an iconic song. This is just a tribute. It's nothing even close to her. It's a modern remix for the people who were probably not even born in that era."



Salman Khan Comes Out In Jacqueline's Support

Last night the superstar extended his support to Jacqueline and tweeted, " Loved d song, Jackie has done full justice 2 d legendary moves of Saroj khan difficult to match Madhuri. Nice 2 see Varun n Jackie to our songs makes us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud . Enjoy Karo!"



Makers Of The Original Song Planning A Legal Action?

On Tuesday, Tezaab director N Chandra raised objections on this revamped version of Ek Do Teen starring Jacqueline and was quoted as saying, " "She (Saroj Khan) came to me and said, 'Have you seen what they're doing to our Ek Do Teen number?' I had no clue. Saroj ji told me that the makers of Baaghi 2 were doing a new version of Ek Do Teen. She said she will take legal action against it."



It's Crass Beyond Imagination

He had further added, "I can't believe they've done this to Ek Do Teen. It's crass beyond imagination. And Jacqueline Fernandez doing Madhuri Dixit's number? Give me a break! It's like turning the Central Park into a botanical garden... Saroj ji and I are definitely taking action".

