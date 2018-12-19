English
Baaghi 3 First Poster Revealed: This Tiger Shroff Starrer Is All Set To Roar On 6th March 2020!

    After the massive success of Baaghi and Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala are all set to set your screens ablaze with adrenaline action with the third installment of the franchise which will be hitting the big screens on 6th March 2020.

    Today, the official announcement poster has been launched by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment on their official Twitter handle. 

    Tiger Shroff also shared the franchise to be very close to his heart. Tiger also tweeted about this special announcement, "And round 3 is on! #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi3 will be out on 6th March 2020. This one's for you Baaghians. @khan_ahmedasas @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala".

    The actor also shared a small glimpse of his intense look from Baaghi 3-

    Born in 2016, Ronnie the rebel won hearts with the action-packed avatar. In 2018, the Baaghi made a smashing entry offering action sequences a notch higher turning out to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. Now, the much-loved character of Ronnie is all set to roar again in 2020. 

    Even before the release of Baaghi 2, Sajid Nadiadwala announced Baaghi 3 instilling immense faith in his hero Tiger and director Ahmed Khan.

    Emerging as one of the highest grosser films of 2018, Baaghi 2 turned Tiger Shroff into the youngest Superstar of Bollywood. 

    Tiger Shroff carved a place for himself as the much-loved action star with Ronnie being his most loved character in not just every nook and corner of the nation but also across every age group. 

    After launching Tiger Shroff in Heropanti, Sajid Nadiadwala introduced the revolutionary side of the actor as an action hero with Baaghi. In Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff further elevated the level of action setting his feet firm as the biggest action star of Bollywood. 

    The official announcement poster has marked immense excitement to witness Baaghi 3. Fans across the world will yet again to witness the magic of the hit trio of B-town i.e.Sajid Nadiadwala-Tiger Shroff-Ahmed Khan in Baaghi 3.

    Speaking about the female lead in this film, speculations were rife that the makers have roped in Sara Ali Khan opposite Tiger Shroff. However, the 'Simmba' actress denied these reports and recently called them as 'not true'.

    Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 3 is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Ahmed Khan. Starring Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 3 is slated to release on 6th March 2020.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 12:52 [IST]
