 »   »   »  Baazaar Trailer: Saif Ali Khan Will Keep You On The Edge Of Your Seat With This One!

The trailer of Baazaar is out, and Saif Ali Khan shows how far a person can go to satisfy his greed for wealth, power and love. The trailer is gripping right from the beginning and will keep you on the edge of your seat. The movie is based extensively on the stock markets and the secrets behind the same that can make a person rich or pauper overnight.

It's such an amazing trailer, right? Saif Ali Khan's performance is just mind-blowing! The movie also stars Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh, Denzil Smith and Rohan Mehra in the lead roles and is co-produced by Nikkhil Advani.



Also, during the trailer release, Saif Ali Khan opened up at the press conference by saying that he doesn't want to do movies for business anymore, but just wants to challenge himself as an actor. He said, "I don't see movies as business anymore, I want to challenge myself." He further commented, "Baazaar is about emotion and action just with a backdrop of the stock market."



Baazaar is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 26, 2018.



