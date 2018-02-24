 »   »   » BACK ON TRACK! Sara Ali Khan's Debut Film Kedarnath Is NOT SHELVED & We Have The Proof

The Team Is All Set To Kickstart The Next Schedule

Sushant captioned the picture as, "Jai Shiv Shambhoo ! #kedarnath #scriptreading #backtothegrind."

A Sigh Of Relief For Sara Ali Khan Fans

Earlier the Kedarnath controversy hinted that the film might get derailed but with the latest update, it's quite evident that things have been sorted and Sara's much talked about debut film is back on track.

Kedarnath Ran Into A Rough Patch For This Reason

It all began because of the alleged legal hassles between the film's director and co-producer Abhishek Kapoor and the production house KriArj Entertainment.

Let Bygones Be Bygones

A source close to the development told Hindustan Times that both the parties have decided to let bygones by bygones and start the next schedule. The daily quoted a source as saying, "It's too early for any party to comment on this, as everything is still at a legal stage, but yes, they're willing to move on and patch up. They have agreed to call a truce."

The Film Is Very Much On

Earlier Arjun N Kapoor, one of the co-founders of KriAj Entertainment had told IANS, "The film is very much on and it's just a matter of little time that we will finish the film and share it to the world."