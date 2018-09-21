 »   »   »  Batti Gul Meter Chalu Live Audience Update On The Shahid & Shraddha Kapoor Starrer

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Movie Review : Shahid Kapoor | Shraddha Kapoor | Yami Gautam| FilmiBeat

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu hit the theatres today on September 21, 2018, and people are excited to see something new and refreshing as the storyline of the movie is all about electricity theft and unruly billing which regularly occur in the rural parts of India. The satirical take on the subject is what will keep people interested in the movie and the audiences have been sending out positive responses on the Shahid and Shraddha Kapoor starrer.

The movie has released in over 2200 to 2500 screens all across the country and it is expected to do really well at the box office. Also, here's what the audiences have to say about Batti Gul Meter Chalu! Check it out below...