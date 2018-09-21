English
 Batti Gul Meter Chalu Live Audience Update On The Shahid & Shraddha Kapoor Starrer

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Live Audience Update On The Shahid & Shraddha Kapoor Starrer

By
    Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu hit the theatres today on September 21, 2018, and people are excited to see something new and refreshing as the storyline of the movie is all about electricity theft and unruly billing which regularly occur in the rural parts of India. The satirical take on the subject is what will keep people interested in the movie and the audiences have been sending out positive responses on the Shahid and Shraddha Kapoor starrer.

    The movie has released in over 2200 to 2500 screens all across the country and it is expected to do really well at the box office. Also, here's what the audiences have to say about Batti Gul Meter Chalu! Check it out below...

    A Good Movie

    A user says Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a good movie with a great social message.

    This User Thinks Otherwise

    Another user who's watching the movie says it's boring and the editing is bad.

    Just Bunked College

    This user just bunked college to watch Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Quite a fan, folks!

    A Well-made Film

    This user from the UAE says that Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a well-made film.

    Good Luck

    This user praises Shraddha Kapoor for her work in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

