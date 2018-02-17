 »   »   » BECAUSE SHE LOVES HER FANS! Aishwarya Rai Might Make Her Social Media Debut Soon

Ash Feels It's A Crazy Rat-Race

Recently while talking to Vogue Australia magazine, Aishwarya said, "It's such a crazy race. It's becoming such a barometer of popularity, with people feeling the need to feed that monster and to kind of reflect how popular you are: do you have enough likes or don't you? That seems to be consuming a lot of people and I just didn't want to belong to that."



Good News For All Her Fans

The beautiful lady admitted that she might join social media to keep in touch with her fans.



There, She's Dropping Some Hints!

"I do see the incredible ability to remain connected, I do see the power and the strength of the positive potential of social media. I may hop on, but you'll know when I do."



Why She Preferred To Stay Away From Social Media

In one of her earlier interviews, Aishwarya had said, "Coming back to the fact that I was married into a family with the three of us within this turf, I did not want to be part of the comparative space. It opens you up to trolling. So out of respect for my husband and my father-in-law, I don't need to be a part of this at this point of time!"



Meanwhile,

Ash even shared her beautiful secrets with the publication which quoted her as saying, "Be comfortable in your skin and be your best friend, enjoy being who you are and it's important to be happy! You've actually got to feel it from within and that's what really is. The rest can be put together, but what you exude is who you are, and it's important to feel good to look good."



On Why She Hasn't Been Able To Have A Fitness Routine

"I really wish I could schedule in a fitness routine into my life. I still haven't managed to do that," she had said. In fact, Abhishek Bachchan had once said in an earlier interview, "Anyone who knows her would know that she has never spent a day in the gym."

