English
 »   »   »  Before Nick Jonas, Gerard Butler Was Besotted With Priyanka Chopra, Had Proposed Marriage To Her!

Before Nick Jonas, Gerard Butler Was Besotted With Priyanka Chopra, Had Proposed Marriage To Her!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Priyanka Chopra is currently grabbing a lot of eyeballs for her budding romance with Nick Jonas. Ever since the couple attended the MET Gala together last year, the tinsel town is abuzz with their alleged affair. Moreover their cute comments on each other's social media posts is adding more fuel to these rumors.

    But long before Nick, yet another Hollywood heartthrob had lost his heart to our 'desi girl'. Any guesses who? Nope? Well, then we have his name right here for you. Time to go back in the past-

    Gerard Butler Was Crazy About Priyanka

    Reportedly when he flew down to India in 2009, Priyanka Chopra hosted a party in honour of him at her Versova residence.

    The Wooing Game

    Through the course of the evening, Gerard tried his best to woo her over, but to no avail.

    He Kept Proposing Here Throughout The Evening

    A guest who was present at the party had told Times Of India, "Of course the party was for Gerard who was completely besotted by Priyanka and kept proposing to her every half hour."

    But She Turned Down His Proposal Each Time

    "It's become a standing joke rather a 'kneeling' joke between them. 'Will you marry me?' he knelt and said every half hour while she would burst into laughter. She's clearly not interested on being Mrs Butler," the guest had added.

    Candid Confessions

    Later in an interview, Gerard Butler had joked, " I am still single because I am waiting for Priyanka Chopra."

    He Even Planned To Skip His Flight To Meet PeeCee

    "Last year, Priyanka was here (US) and I was going out of town to a wedding. I stay in Malibu and she was coming to party at Malibu and I couldn't meet. I was even thinking of missing the plane and going and saying hello because I hadn't seen her in a long time. But we are in touch all the time."

    Coming Back To Nick Jonas

    He and PeeCee can't stop flaunting their affection for each other by commenting on each other's Instagram posts. Recently, the singer took to his Instagram page and shared a video with a koala bear at Tarango Zoo in Sydney, Australia. In the video, both Nick and the bear is seen waving to the selfie camera. Priyanka instantly commented on Nick's post stating, "Who is cuter? Lol".

    Story first published: Friday, June 8, 2018, 10:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 8, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue