 »   »   »  Before Nick Jonas, Gerard Butler Was Besotted With Priyanka Chopra, Had Proposed Marriage To Her!

Gerard Butler Was Crazy About Priyanka

Reportedly when he flew down to India in 2009, Priyanka Chopra hosted a party in honour of him at her Versova residence.

The Wooing Game

Through the course of the evening, Gerard tried his best to woo her over, but to no avail.

He Kept Proposing Here Throughout The Evening

A guest who was present at the party had told Times Of India, "Of course the party was for Gerard who was completely besotted by Priyanka and kept proposing to her every half hour."

But She Turned Down His Proposal Each Time

"It's become a standing joke rather a 'kneeling' joke between them. 'Will you marry me?' he knelt and said every half hour while she would burst into laughter. She's clearly not interested on being Mrs Butler," the guest had added.

Candid Confessions

Later in an interview, Gerard Butler had joked, " I am still single because I am waiting for Priyanka Chopra."

He Even Planned To Skip His Flight To Meet PeeCee

"Last year, Priyanka was here (US) and I was going out of town to a wedding. I stay in Malibu and she was coming to party at Malibu and I couldn't meet. I was even thinking of missing the plane and going and saying hello because I hadn't seen her in a long time. But we are in touch all the time."

Coming Back To Nick Jonas

He and PeeCee can't stop flaunting their affection for each other by commenting on each other's Instagram posts. Recently, the singer took to his Instagram page and shared a video with a koala bear at Tarango Zoo in Sydney, Australia. In the video, both Nick and the bear is seen waving to the selfie camera. Priyanka instantly commented on Nick's post stating, "Who is cuter? Lol".