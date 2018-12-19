 »   »   »  Before Taimur's Birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan Chills Like A Boss In Cape Town! See Pictures

A Team That Poses Together!

Kareena poses with her team in Cape Town and her stunning looks is making our hearts squishy!

Pout & Tell

In yet another picture, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress goes all pouty for the camera.

Oh My Diva!

Dressed in a red and white striped shirt with denim pants and heels, Kareena proves why no one does fashion better than here!

Hello Sunshine

This wind-swept picture of Kareena is just what you need to brighten up your day. What do you have to say folks?

A Wild Safari For Taimur

Yesterday, Saif had shared with a leading daily that he and Kareena have planned an adventurous birthday for Taimur.

The actor revealed, "Kareena and I will be shooting an ad in Cape Town for a luggage brand. After that we are going to ride horses and see some big cats for Tim's birthday."