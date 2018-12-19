 »   »   »  Before Taimur's Birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan Chills Like A Boss In Cape Town! See Pictures

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Whenever Kareena Kapoor Khan goes out for vacation, the actress never fails to drop some gorgeous pictures and leave us all craving for a holiday right away. Yesterday, we told you that the diva is currently in Cape Town, South Africa to ring in Taimur's second birthday along with her hubby Saif Ali Khan.
While we are eagerly waiting to be treated with Taimur's cute pictures, his mommy dearest Kareena is having a blast with her squad in the South Africa Capital and her pictures are breaking the internet. Have a look at them here-
A Team That Poses Together!
Kareena poses with her team in Cape Town and her stunning looks is making our hearts squishy!
Pout & Tell
In yet another picture, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress goes all pouty for the camera.
Oh My Diva!
Dressed in a red and white striped shirt with denim pants and heels, Kareena proves why no one does fashion better than here!
Hello Sunshine
This wind-swept picture of Kareena is just what you need to brighten up your day. What do you have to say folks?
A Wild Safari For Taimur
Yesterday, Saif had shared with a leading daily that he and Kareena have planned an adventurous birthday for Taimur.
The actor revealed, "Kareena and I will be shooting an ad in Cape Town for a luggage brand. After that we are going to ride horses and see some big cats for Tim's birthday."
On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Good News which stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kaira Advani. The actress is also a part of Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht.
