English
 »   »   »  Before Taimur's Birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan Chills Like A Boss In Cape Town! See Pictures

Before Taimur's Birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan Chills Like A Boss In Cape Town! See Pictures

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Whenever Kareena Kapoor Khan goes out for vacation, the actress never fails to drop some gorgeous pictures and leave us all craving for a holiday right away. Yesterday, we told you that the diva is currently in Cape Town, South Africa to ring in Taimur's second birthday along with her hubby Saif Ali Khan.

    While we are eagerly waiting to be treated with Taimur's cute pictures, his mommy dearest Kareena is having a blast with her squad in the South Africa Capital and her pictures are breaking the internet. Have a look at them here-

    A Team That Poses Together!

    Kareena poses with her team in Cape Town and her stunning looks is making our hearts squishy!

    Pout & Tell

    In yet another picture, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress goes all pouty for the camera.

    Oh My Diva!

    Dressed in a red and white striped shirt with denim pants and heels, Kareena proves why no one does fashion better than here!

    Hello Sunshine

    This wind-swept picture of Kareena is just what you need to brighten up your day. What do you have to say folks?

    A Wild Safari For Taimur

    Yesterday, Saif had shared with a leading daily that he and Kareena have planned an adventurous birthday for Taimur.

    The actor revealed, "Kareena and I will be shooting an ad in Cape Town for a luggage brand. After that we are going to ride horses and see some big cats for Tim's birthday."

    On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Good News which stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kaira Advani. The actress is also a part of Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht. 

    ALSO READ: Unseen Pics From Taimur's Maldives Vacation: The Tiny Tot Chills With His Parents Saif-Kareena!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue