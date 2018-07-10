English
Bhaiaji Superhit First Look Poster: Sunny Deol Introduces To His Gang

    The fisrt look poster of Bhaiaji Superhit starring Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, Preity Zinta and Ameesha Patel is out and it looks entertaining! Sunny Deol can be seen donning the look of a gangster in the poster and fans are totally loving his look.

    Taking to his Twitter, Deol unveiled the poster, writing, "Sirf aap ke liye,ye hai #BhaiajiSuperhit gang ki pehli jhalak.@realpreityzinta @ameesha_patel @ArshadWarsi @shreyastalpade1 @NeerrajPathak @ZeeMusicCompany #19October #Dusshera."

    bhaiaji-superhit-first-look-poster-sunny-deol-introduces-his-gang

    Shreyas Talpade also shared the first look poster and captioned it as saying, "This Dussehra...Drrrrama bhi hai....Emotion bhi....Action bhi aur dher saari COMEDYYYYYY. #BhaiyyajiSuperhitt."

    It is directed by Neeraj Pathak and produced by Chirag Dhariwal. The film is slated to hit the theatres on October 19. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol will also be seen in the third installment of 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' with father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol, which will be released on August 31.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 11:48 [IST]
