 »   »   » Bharat: After Priyanka Chopra & Disha Patani, Tabu Is The Latest Addition To This Salman Khan Film!

The buzz around Salman Khan's much awaited film Bharat is building up day by day; all thanks to the makers bringing in an exciting cast. A few days ago, we had told you that filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has roped in Disha Patani to play a trapeze artist. Bharat also marks the reunion of Salman and Priyanka Chopra after a decade.

And now folks, here comes some more exciting news! In the latest turn of events, Tabu has joined the ensemble cast to play a significant role in the film. Scroll down to read more-



Tabu's Role Kept Under Wraps The makers confirmed Tabu's presence in the film. However they refused to divulge any details about her role in the film.





Ali Abbas Zafar Is A Huge Fan Of Tabu's Work "I've been a huge fan of Tabu's work and always wished to work with her. After several meetings with her, I'm happy it is finally happening with Bharat and am looking forward to the shoot," director Ali Abbas Zafar told Mumbai Mirror.

We Can't Wait To Watch Salman & Tabu Together The two actors have earlier worked together in films like Jeet, Biwi No 1, Hum Saath Saath Hai and Jai Ho. Tabu had pointed out that Sohail and Salman are like family. "I've done several films with Salman. There were two offers before this too, but they didn't work out. When Sohail offered me Jai Ho, I grabbed it," the actress had said back then.

Priyanka Chopra's Character Is The Soul Of Bharat "We have found the soul of Bharat in Priyanka Chopra. As the love story in Bharat is very mature and quite subtle, we needed an actor who could portray this in the best possible way. Her character is the soul of the film, and throughout, she stands shoulder to shoulder with Salman Khan in the journey. She is the catalyst at the film's most important turning point," Ali had revealed.







Bharat will feature Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. The actor will also be recreating his 'Karan Arjun' look for this film.



The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, 'An Ode to My Father' which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War, the government's decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the '60s and the Vietnam War.



Bharat is set to have a character-driven story spanning across many periods and will be shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India. The movie is slated for an Eid 2019 release.



