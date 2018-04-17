 »   »   » Bharat: Priyanka Chopra CONFIRMED As Salman Khan's Leading Lady, Read All The Inside Details!

Priyanka Is Excited To Kickstart Bharat

On joining the Bharat family, Priyanka shares, "Bharat it is! I'm looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I've learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer. I'm also looking forward to working with Alvira and Atul and the entire team of Bharat.To all my well-wishers who've been so patient and supportive... thank you for your constant support and I'll see you all at the movies!"



Bharat Is Priyanka's Homecoming In Bollywood

Director Ali Abbas Zafar says, "Bharat is Priyanka's homecoming to Bollywood after having proven her range as a performer in Hollywood films and a blockbuster global TV show. Bharat is rooted in India and its culture despite it spanning over 70 years and set across various countries of the world."



Here's Why She Bagged This Role

"Priyanka is the biggest Indian artist internationally and she is a perfect fit for the film. She brings in outstanding acting as well as incredible international appeal to make the scale of the film bigger and even more global," the filmmaker further added.



Salman & Priyanka To Reunite After 10 Years

Ali Abbas Zafar and producer Atul Agnihotri travelled to New York to meet Priyanka and gave her the narration of the film. She loved Ali's script and she was convinced immediately to do the film. Salman and Priyanka will be teaming up after 10 years making the association all the more special.



The Producer Speaks

Atul Agnihotri who is collaborating with Priyanka for the first time shares, "We are all very happy to welcome Priyanka to the Bharat family. We couldn't have asked for anyone better than her to play this role."



Ali Spills The Bean About Priyanka's Role

Ali, who has directed Priyanka in Gunday before, adds, "We have found the soul of Bharat in Priyanka Chopra. As the love story in Bharat is very mature and quite subtle, we needed an actor who could portray this in the best possible way. Her character is the soul of the film, and throughout, she stands shoulder to shoulder with Salman Khan in the journey. She is the catalyst at the film's most important turning point."











Lights, Camera & Action

Salman's Bharat went on floors yesterday. The film is an official remake of the South Korean film, 'An Ode to my Father'.









