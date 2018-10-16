 »   »   »  Bharat: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Wrap Abu Dhabu Shooting Schedule

After Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar are teaming up for the third time with 'Bharat' which is an official remake of the Korean film, 'An Ode To My Father'. The team recently wrapped up the Abu Dhabi shooting schedule.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to social media to announce the wrap of the Abu Dhabi schedule of the Salman Khan starrer film. He expressed his pleasure shooting with Salman Khan in Abu Dhabi for the second time after Tiger Zinda Hai. The director shared a picture from the location saying, "Wrap on Abu Dhabi schedule of @Bharat_TheFilm ..... its Been a absolute pleasure shooting here again after @TigerZindaHai , thank you UAE government and @2454abudhabi for all the support and love ...till next time 📽🎥".



Check out his tweet here-



Reportedly, the film's team filmed crucial scenes at the Mezyad Border Post over the past few days. A source told a leading daily, "Apart from Salman and Katrina's [Kaif] personal bodyguards, the Dome security agency has been hired to ensure a smooth filming process. More importantly, soldiers from the United Arab Emirates Army, which patrols the border, are continuously present to make sure that no untoward incident takes place."



Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif as well Sunil Grover keep the audience engaged with pictures and videos from Abu Dhabi piquing the interests of everyone. Earlier the team wrapped the first schedule in Mumbai which involved a grand circus set up along with a song choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.



One of the most anticipated films of the upcoming year, Bharat has been creating a buzz ever since the announcement of the film.



Bharat's release brings back Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar for an Eid release after the 2016 Blockbuster Hit, Sultan. The hit director-actor duo will be marking a hattrick with Bharat after their last outing Tiger Zinda Hai.



Salman Khan will yet again treat the audience on the festive season of Eid next year with the release of Bharat



The film will feature Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Salman Khan will be recreating his 'Karan-Arjun' look which has created immense excitement amongst the audience.



The film is set to have a character-driven story spanning across many periods. Bharat will be shot across exotic locations in Malta and Abu Dhabi, besides Punjab and Delhi in India.



Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.



Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.



