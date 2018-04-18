 »   »   » Bharat: Salman Khan Pulls Co-Star Priyanka Chopra's Leg, Tells Her 'Humari Film Hindi Hai'!

We Like His Sense Of Humour

The superstar tweeted, "#Bharat .. welcomes u back home @priyankachopra . See u soon .. By the way humari film Hindi hai ;) . @atulreellife @aliabbaszafar #Eid2019."



Priyanka's Homecoming To Bollywood

Director Ali Abbas Zafar said, "Bharat is Priyanka's homecoming to Bollywood after having proven her range as a performer in Hollywood films and a blockbuster global TV show. Bharat is rooted in India and its culture despite it spanning over 70 years and set across various countries of the world."



Priyanka Is A Perfect Fit For The Film

Explaining his decision to cast Priyanka, the filmmaker had revealed, "Priyanka is the biggest Indian artist internationally and she is a perfect fit for the film. She brings in outstanding acting as well as incredible international appeal to make the scale of the film bigger and even more global."



She Stands Shoulder To Shoulder With Salman

"We have found the soul of Bharat in Priyanka Chopra. As the love story in Bharat is very mature and quite subtle, we needed an actor who could portray this in the best possible way. Her character is the soul of the film, and throughout, she stands shoulder to shoulder with Salman Khan in the journey. She is the catalyst at the film's most important turning point, " he further added.



Priyanka Thanks Everyone For The Constant Support

On joining the Bharat family, Priyanka shared, "Bharat it is! I'm looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I've learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer. I'm also looking forward to working with Alvira and Atul and the entire team of Bharat.To all my well-wishers who've been so patient and supportive... thank you for your constant support and I'll see you all at the movies!"

