 »   »   » Bharat: Salman Khan Pulls Co-Star Priyanka Chopra's Leg, Tells Her 'Humari Film Hindi Hai'!

Yesterday we have told you that Priyanka Chopra has been finalized to play Ali Abbas Zafar's next film 'Bharat' starring Salman Khan. Touted to be one of the anticipated films, it has the two superstars reuniting on the big screen after a decade. While there were various speculations doing the rounds about PeeCee's Bollywood comeback, the actress picked up this Salman Khan starrer as her nexr.
Salman too is looking forward to work with the 'Quantico' actress and posted a hilarous tweet to welcome her on board for Bharat. Here's what he had to say-
We Like His Sense Of Humour
The superstar tweeted, "#Bharat .. welcomes u back home @priyankachopra . See u soon .. By the way humari film Hindi hai ;) . @atulreellife @aliabbaszafar #Eid2019."
Priyanka's Homecoming To Bollywood
Director Ali Abbas Zafar said, "Bharat is Priyanka's homecoming to Bollywood after having proven her range as a performer in Hollywood films and a blockbuster global TV show. Bharat is rooted in India and its culture despite it spanning over 70 years and set across various countries of the world."
Priyanka Is A Perfect Fit For The Film
Explaining his decision to cast Priyanka, the filmmaker had revealed, "Priyanka is the biggest Indian artist internationally and she is a perfect fit for the film. She brings in outstanding acting as well as incredible international appeal to make the scale of the film bigger and even more global."
She Stands Shoulder To Shoulder With Salman
"We have found the soul of Bharat in Priyanka Chopra. As the love story in Bharat is very mature and quite subtle, we needed an actor who could portray this in the best possible way. Her character is the soul of the film, and throughout, she stands shoulder to shoulder with Salman Khan in the journey. She is the catalyst at the film's most important turning point, " he further added.
Priyanka Thanks Everyone For The Constant Support
On joining the Bharat family, Priyanka shared, "Bharat it is! I'm looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I've learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer. I'm also looking forward to working with Alvira and Atul and the entire team of Bharat.To all my well-wishers who've been so patient and supportive... thank you for your constant support and I'll see you all at the movies!"
Bharat is an official remake of the South Korean film, 'An Ode To My Father'. The film will feature Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. The actor will be recreating his 'Karan Arjun' look which has created immense excitement amongst the audience.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Bharat is slated to hit the big screens on Eid 2019.
