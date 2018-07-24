 »   »   »  Bharat: Salman Khan's Dapper Look Leaked; Fans Curious To Know More About It!

Related Articles
- Complete Details About Salman Khan & Disha Patani's Roles In Bharat Revealed!
- Priyanka Chopra Announces Her Next Bollywood Film After Bharat; Can You Guess The Name?
- Despite Being HIGHEST PAID Heroine Of Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra's Fee For Bharat Is Staggering!
- Salman Khan & 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hai' Actor Aasif Sheikh Reunite After 12 Years For Bharat!
- Disha Patani's Dream To Work With Salman Khan Comes True, Joins Bharat After Priyanka Chopra!
- Priyanka Chopra Secretly Got Married? A Mangalsutra On Her Wrist Is Making Us Curious!
- Priyanka Chopra Drops A Major Hint About Her Film With Salman Khan Bharat & Says She's Damn Excited!
- Priyanka Chopra Was 'Scammed' Into Talking About Prince Harry- Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding!
- Sunil Grover Bags Bollywood Biggie, To Play Salman Khan’s Friend In The Film Bharat!
After Race 3, now all eyes are towards Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat which finally went on floors this Sunday. Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Twitter page to announce the commencement of shoot. The shooting kick-started with a circus sequence on an elaborate set in Mumbai's Filmistaan Studio.
Ali Abbas Zafar shared, "The idea is to create an Indian-Russian circus like Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker. Performers from all over the world are flying down for the circus tricks which will be a mix of trapeze hoops and rope stunts. This is Salman and Disha's introduction. He plays a daredevil stunt motorcyclist in the circus while she is a trapeze artiste." Now adding more to the excitement level of fans, ace designer Ashley Rebello took to his Instagram page to share Salman's first look. Check it out here-
Salman Khan Looks Dapper Handsome
Dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans with a leather jacket, Salman Khan looks his dapper best and we just can't take our eyes off him. Ashley captioned the picture as, "Sk in Bharat one day down many more to go / @beingsalmankhan @beinghumanclothing @fashion @costumes @stage @colour @song fabric @dancers @performers."
The Film Also Stars Priyanka Chopra
The actress will be sharing screen space with Salman after a gap of ten years. Expressing her excitement about the film, PeeCee had earlier shared, "I'm looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I've learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer. I'm also looking forward to working with Alvira and Atul and the entire team of Bharat.To all my well-wishers who've been so patient and supportive... thank you for your constant support and I'll see you all at the movies!"
Bharat Is A Dream Come True For Disha
Disha who plays a trapeze artist in Bharat too had earlier shared, "I am very excited to be a part of Bharat. It is like a dream come true to get an opportunity to work with Salman sir. I cannot wait to begin my journey with the entire Bharat team, Atul sir and Ali Abbas sir, whose work I have been a big fan of."
That's Exciting!
Salman and Disha will also go through a metamorphosis through the course of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar further informed that prosthetics will take Salman back to his Karan Arjun days.
Speaking further about the film Ali Abbas Zafar said,"We will be ending the Mumbai schedule with a Holi song featuring Priyanka and Salman. She joins the shoot in August and will have different looks in the film which the team has been working on in great detail as the film travels from the 1960s to the present day."
After the Mumbai schedule, the Bharat team will move to Malta, followed by a schedule in Abu Dhabi.
An official remake of the Korean flick 'An Ode To My Father', Bharat is slated for an Eid 2019 release.