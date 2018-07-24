 »   »   »  Bharat: Salman Khan's Dapper Look Leaked; Fans Curious To Know More About It!

Salman Khan Looks Dapper Handsome

Dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans with a leather jacket, Salman Khan looks his dapper best and we just can't take our eyes off him. Ashley captioned the picture as, "Sk in Bharat one day down many more to go / @beingsalmankhan @beinghumanclothing @fashion @costumes @stage @colour @song fabric @dancers @performers."



The Film Also Stars Priyanka Chopra

The actress will be sharing screen space with Salman after a gap of ten years. Expressing her excitement about the film, PeeCee had earlier shared, "I'm looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I've learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer. I'm also looking forward to working with Alvira and Atul and the entire team of Bharat.To all my well-wishers who've been so patient and supportive... thank you for your constant support and I'll see you all at the movies!"



Bharat Is A Dream Come True For Disha

Disha who plays a trapeze artist in Bharat too had earlier shared, "I am very excited to be a part of Bharat. It is like a dream come true to get an opportunity to work with Salman sir. I cannot wait to begin my journey with the entire Bharat team, Atul sir and Ali Abbas sir, whose work I have been a big fan of."



That's Exciting!

Salman and Disha will also go through a metamorphosis through the course of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar further informed that prosthetics will take Salman back to his Karan Arjun days.

