 »   »   » Film-makers Of 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' Applaud The Superhero Spirit

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films salute the spirit of superheroes in common men with an interesting campaign named 'Insaaf Punch' for their upcoming film 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero'. The film celebrates the spirit of a common man who stands up for the right sacrificing his life. The makers of the upcoming drama 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' are presenting superheroic tales by the common public.

Giving a shoutout to the extraordinary personalities working for the welfare of the others in the society. Applauding the work of Virali Modi, who is wheelchair-ridden due to an unfortunate illness is now making a difference by standing up for the rights of disabled people. Emerging through the pain of being discriminated by the society, Virali is lending a helping hand through her initiative.



Standing up for the road crash incidents Save Life Foundation by Piyush decided to make a difference for road accident victims after the loss of his cousin. Khushroo Poacha is working on providing an online platform for blood donors to facilitate donation for the needy. Khushroo also works for feeding thousands of unprivileged people across cities.



After suffering harassment for standing up for the right, Aftab Siddique decided to incorporate lessons in homework to teach young students to fight injustice. Anubha Sharma along with Beenaa Advani work together to bridge the gap between the rich and poor by teaching underprivileged children.



Commending the brilliant spirit of the common people striving to create a change in the society, producers of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero took to Twitter. Talking about the same Vikramaditya Motwane said,



"Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is inspired from the idea of common people overcoming obstacles and prejudices to become heroes and make a difference to society. One such hero is Virali Modi. Differently abled, she has been standing up firmly for infrastructural support for the disabled across the country, especially in the Railways. Virali's efforts led to the music festival Supersonic upgrading their wheelchair access. It was a small victory but with more support, should change the entire outlook the country has towards the differently abled. Such people are the real Superheroes in my belief."



The trailer of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero encompasses humor, drama, action, and tragedy making the trailer an interesting watch. Bollywood celebrities showered praises on the trailer and appreciated the actor and team via social media.



The action-packed trailer traces the journey of a group of friends who set out on the path of righteousness. Over a series of thrilling incidents, their life takes a curve, leading a common man to become a Superhero in the form of 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero'.



The film promises some intense action and well-crafted hand combat fights, which have been designed by an international crew, and is shot at some never before seen locations in and around Mumbai. Presented by Eros International & Phantom, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane starring Harshvardhan Kapoor and is slated to release on 25th May.



The film is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena & Anurag Kashyap.



