 »   »   » Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: First Look Posters Of This Harshvardhan Kapoor Starrer Look Intriguing!

Eros international and Phantom Pictures are all set to present Vikramaditya Motwane directorial 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' starring Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Releasing on 25th May, the vigilante drama has been creating the right noise ever since its announcement. This morning, the makers dropped the first look of the film. The interesting posters are sure to elevate the excitement even further.

Featuring Harshvardhan Kapoor as a masked man in an intriguing fashion, the posters stir the curiosity of the audience.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is the story of one young man's quest for revenge, and the discovery that he's destined for much bigger things.

Earlier while speaking about how he bagged this film, Harshvardhan had told DNA, "I first auditioned for Bhavesh Joshi as a 22-year-old even before I signed Mirzya. Vikram (Motwane) turned me down at the time because he felt I was too young and too inexperienced for the kind of film Bhavesh was. I was in love with the script and every time it didn't work out with another actor, I would reach out to Vikram again and again. Eventually, after we had shot Mirzya, Vikram went over to Rakeysh Mehra sir's office who showed him the rushes unedited. After that, Vikram called my agent and said that he wants to reopen the Bhavesh discussion. It was one of the happiest days of my life. From there, after a few months of talking and readings, we decided to make the film.

When quizzed about his various looks in the film, he shared, "I can't tell you much about the looks but there are quite a few different ones in this film. I've changed my body language and physical appearance within the film for the different phases. That's all I can share for now."

He had further added, "Bhavesh Joshi has an amazing script. I think it's Vikram's best script so far with a great connect. There's a lot of action as well. And yes, I liked the idea of a vigilante on the streets of Mumbai. My favourite vigilante film would be V For Vendetta."

The film promises some intense action and well-crafted hand combat fights, which have been designed by an international crew, and is shot at some never before seen locations in and around Mumbai. It has music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who have worked with Motwane on his earlier films Lootera and Udaan.

Presented by Eros International & Phantom, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane starring Harshvardhan Kapoor and is slated to release on 25th May. The film is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena & Anurag Kashyap.