 »   »   » Harshvardhan's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero & Sonam's Veere Di Wedding To Face-Off On June 1

Harshvardhan Kapoor's "Bhavesh Joshi Superhero" will now compete with his sister, Sonam K Ahuja's upcoming film "Veere Di Wedding" on June 1. The Vikramaditya Motwane-directed vigilante drama, which was scheduled to arrive in the cinema halls on June 25, has been preponed by three weeks, a release said.

According to the makers, "June 1 is a better date from a distributional point of view. It has a greater audience potential and is a safe distance away from holdover Hindi and English releases.

"The film will get better and more number of shows and June 1st as a date has a greater audience potential."



"Bhavesh Joshi Superhero" traces the journey of a group of friends who set out on the path of righteousness. Over a series of thrilling incidents, their life takes a curve, leading a common man to become a superhero in the form of Bhavesh Joshi.



The film is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap. "Veere Di Wedding", also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, is themed around a wedding.



Credits - PTI