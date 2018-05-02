 »   »   » Witness A Common Man's Quest For Justice In The Intriguing Trailer Of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero!

After the intriguing posters and teaser, the makers of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero have unveiled the trailer of the vigilante drama. The unconventional and quirky trailer encompasses humor, drama, action, and tragedy making the trailer an interesting watch.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the trailer showcases a group of friends forming a channel on social media to fight against injustice started by three masked men on a mission to curb corruption.



The situation takes a tragic political turn as the young revolutionaries stand up to fight against a larger aspect of corruption, it is then when Harshvardhan Kapoor takes the matter into his hands and turns into a superhero.



While the teaser showcased Harshvardhan Kapoor as the masked man fighting for justice, the trailer gave insights into the backstory of the common man turning into a social crusader.



Portraying the journey of three friends, the trailer presents an intriguing tale of youngsters revolting against the corrupt system.



The film promises some intense action and well-crafted hand combat fights, which have been designed by an international crew, and is shot at some never before seen locations in and around Mumbai. It has music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who have worked with Motwane on his earlier films Lootera and Udaan.



Presented by Eros International & Phantom, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane starring Harshvardhan Kapoor and is slated to release on 25th May. The film is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena & Anurag Kashyap.