Bhopu Baj Raha Hai: This Deleted Song From Sanju Will Make You Hit The Dance Floor Right Away!

    Sanju: Deleted song from Ranbir Kapoor's film Bhopu Baj Raha Hai with Sanjay Dutt’s moves |FilmiBeat

    Those who have heard the jukebox of Sanju and watched the film will realize that there was one song which was missing in the film. Yes, you guessed that right! We are talking about 'Bhopu Baj Raha Hai'. Well, that deleted track from this Ranbir Kapoor starrer has finally made its way online.

    Reportedly Rajkumar Hirani had to chop this song sequence from Sanju since it would breached the films' three-hour run time. Guys, you need not be disappointed because the filmmaker has finally released the deleted track online.

    sanju

    The party number sung by Nakash Aziz and composed by Rohan-Rohan features Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Karishma Tanna. Set against the backdrop of a wedding celebration, Sanju (Ranbir), Kamli (Vicky) and Pinky (Karishma) are seen dancing like there's no tomorrow. It's your quintessential 90s Bollywood song which has some fun lyrics and foot-tapping music. Check it out right away here-


    Earlier speaking about this song, Karishma Tanna was quoted as saying by Mid-Day, "I had a great time shooting for it with Ranbir and Vicky. I am sure the song will get the audience grooving. The whole crew is excited about its release now." She had further added, " He (Ranbir) is a thorough professional and an absolute brat."

    Meanwhile, Sanju has entered the Rs 300 crore club at the box office and has emerged as the biggest film of 2018. The film has already earned Rs 321.57 crore on Day 19 of its release.

