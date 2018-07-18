 »   »   »  Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor & Others Attend Bhumi Pednekar's Birthday Bash! Pictures

Birthday Girl Bhumi Pednekar

The birthday girl Bhumi Pednekar is seen posing with her birthday cake and giving out a flying kiss to the cameras. It surely was a birthday bash to remember, folks!

Varun Dhawan In His Casual Look

Varun Dhawan attended Bhumi Pednekar's birthday bash with his casual look and looked dashing than ever.

The All Cool Karan Johar

Karan Johar brings his swag every time at a party and this picture is nothing less than super cool.

The Hot Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor looked sizzling hot in her aqua coloured top and we're sure that she made heads turn at Bhumi Pednekar's birthday bash.

All Celebs In One Frame

The birthday girl Bhumi Pednekar poses with Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan. It looks like they partied till the late night!

Aanand L Rai With His Wife

Zero director Aanand L Rai was at Bhumi Pednekar's birthday bash along with his wife too.

Bhumi Pednekar With Her Mommy

It's so sweet to see Bhumi Pednekar pose with her mommy Sumitra Hooda Pednekar and the duo look so happy in this picture.

On The Work Front

Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in the crime thriller Sonchiriya. The movie also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey. The film is slated to release during the first quarter of 2019.