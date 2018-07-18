 »   »   »  Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor & Others Attend Bhumi Pednekar's Birthday Bash! Pictures

Related Articles
- 'Chachu No 1' Varun Dhawan Introduces His Niece To The World, Says It's Love At First Sight!
- INSIDE IIFA 2018: Ranbir Kapoor Dances To Balam Pichkari, Rekha Charms & KJo Goes Shava-Shava!
- IIFA Rocks 2018 Inside Pics: From Varun Dhawan's Groupfie To Anil Kapoor's Dashing Ramp Walk!
- IIFA Rocks 2018 Pictures: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Others Walk The Green Carpet
- Shahrukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Big B, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor & Others Wish Everyone A Happy Eid
- Rare Sighting! Ajay Devgn Attends Salman Khan's Race 3 Screening
- Varun Dhawan & Ayushmann Khurrana React To Priyanka Chopra's Quantico Controversy!
- Skeptical Owing To Padmaavat Row? Varun Dhawan Says Historical Films Are Double-edged Swords
- Salman Khan Takes A Massive Dig At Young Actors; Is He Targeting Ranbir Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor?
- Jacqueline Fernandez's Salman Khan-Varun Dhawan Connection
- Kalank: Madhuri Dixit To Play A Courtesan, Sanjay Dutt Turns Raja?
- Sonam Kapoor's Reception: Did Varun Dhawan Just Make His Relationship Official With Natasha Dalal?
Apart from Priyanka Chopra, even the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress celebrates her 29th birthday today on July 18, 2018, and she threw a birthday bash in Mumbai to all her friends and colleagues from the industry. Celebs such as Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor and several others were in attendance and the birthday girl looked beautiful and gorgeous in her little black dress. The birthday bash was also attended by the Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan.
While Varun Dhawan came in his casual best, Karan Johar looked all funky and cool, while Vaani Kapoor looked superhot in her top. View the inside pictures from Bhumi Pernekar's birthday bash below...
Birthday Girl Bhumi Pednekar
The birthday girl Bhumi Pednekar is seen posing with her birthday cake and giving out a flying kiss to the cameras. It surely was a birthday bash to remember, folks!
Varun Dhawan In His Casual Look
Varun Dhawan attended Bhumi Pednekar's birthday bash with his casual look and looked dashing than ever.
The All Cool Karan Johar
Karan Johar brings his swag every time at a party and this picture is nothing less than super cool.
The Hot Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor looked sizzling hot in her aqua coloured top and we're sure that she made heads turn at Bhumi Pednekar's birthday bash.
All Celebs In One Frame
The birthday girl Bhumi Pednekar poses with Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan. It looks like they partied till the late night!
Aanand L Rai With His Wife
Zero director Aanand L Rai was at Bhumi Pednekar's birthday bash along with his wife too.
Bhumi Pednekar With Her Mommy
It's so sweet to see Bhumi Pednekar pose with her mommy Sumitra Hooda Pednekar and the duo look so happy in this picture.
On The Work Front
Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in the crime thriller Sonchiriya. The movie also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey. The film is slated to release during the first quarter of 2019.