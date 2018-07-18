English
 »   »   »  Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor & Others Attend Bhumi Pednekar's Birthday Bash! Pictures

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor & Others Attend Bhumi Pednekar's Birthday Bash! Pictures

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bhumi Pednekar birthday Party: Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and others attend; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

    Apart from Priyanka Chopra, even the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress celebrates her 29th birthday today on July 18, 2018, and she threw a birthday bash in Mumbai to all her friends and colleagues from the industry. Celebs such as Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor and several others were in attendance and the birthday girl looked beautiful and gorgeous in her little black dress. The birthday bash was also attended by the Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan.

    While Varun Dhawan came in his casual best, Karan Johar looked all funky and cool, while Vaani Kapoor looked superhot in her top. View the inside pictures from Bhumi Pernekar's birthday bash below...

    Birthday Girl Bhumi Pednekar

    The birthday girl Bhumi Pednekar is seen posing with her birthday cake and giving out a flying kiss to the cameras. It surely was a birthday bash to remember, folks!

    Varun Dhawan In His Casual Look

    Varun Dhawan attended Bhumi Pednekar's birthday bash with his casual look and looked dashing than ever.

    The All Cool Karan Johar

    Karan Johar brings his swag every time at a party and this picture is nothing less than super cool.

    The Hot Vaani Kapoor

    Vaani Kapoor looked sizzling hot in her aqua coloured top and we're sure that she made heads turn at Bhumi Pednekar's birthday bash.

    All Celebs In One Frame

    The birthday girl Bhumi Pednekar poses with Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan. It looks like they partied till the late night!

    Aanand L Rai With His Wife

    Zero director Aanand L Rai was at Bhumi Pednekar's birthday bash along with his wife too.

    Bhumi Pednekar With Her Mommy

    It's so sweet to see Bhumi Pednekar pose with her mommy Sumitra Hooda Pednekar and the duo look so happy in this picture.

    On The Work Front

    Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in the crime thriller Sonchiriya. The movie also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey. The film is slated to release during the first quarter of 2019.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue