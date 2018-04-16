 »   »   » Bhumi Pednekar: I Won't Support Any Injustice Against Women!

Related Articles
- Son Chiriya: Bhumi Pednekar Brings In Fear With Her Menacing Looks In This Dacoit Drama!
- SHOCKING CONFESSION! Bhumi Pednekar Finds Ayushmann Khurrana MORE TALENTED Than Rajkummar Rao
- OMG, Is He A Chambal Dacoit? Nope, That's Sushant Singh Rajput's First Look From Son Chiriya!
- MOVE OVER ANUSHKA SHARMA! Bhumi Pednekar's Bridal Look Will Make Your Hearts Flutter
- BEST OF 2017: Which Bollywood Actress Owned The Year - Anushka Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Or...?
- HOT! Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez & Others REACT To Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma's Wedding
- Lux Golden Rose Awards: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Others Dress To Kill, Read Winners List!
- I've Been Able To Break Stereotype About Heroines: Bhumi Pednekar
- I Love Vanity As A Woman: Bhumi Pednekar
- Won’t Do Films To Just Wear Glamorous Clothes: Bhumi Pednekar
- Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Movie Review: This One Falls Short Of Reaching Its Desirable Climax!
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Has Larger Purpose: Bhumi Pednekar
Women have been facing a lot of injustice lately and the news is splattered all over the place about rape, harrassment, casting couch and various other things that will leave you shocked and thinking where exactly is our country heading to and are we really living in the modern times of 2018? The #MeToo and #TimesUp campaigns have helped a lot of women around the world to share their stories and protests were also carried out across several major cities against harassment of any form.
Also, several biggies in the Hollywood film industry were brought down due to sexual harassment cases and many actresses came out and spoke about the horrors that they faced, but the same treatment has not been given to Bollywood insiders who do the same. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress Bhumi Pednekar opened up to HT by saying that she stands for women empowerment and will not keep quiet when there is injustice meted out on women.
I Will Not Support Injustice Against Women, Says Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar opened up by saying to HT, "As a woman, my stance is that I'm a fighter, and in no way will I support any kind of injustice against women in our society. It can be with me or with anybody else - I encourage that we have a voice."
The Fear Of Embarrassment Is Dangerous
"Women face so much at various levels - it can be as simple as the common belief that a woman is incapable of doing certain things, or the fact that even if you do something wrong to her, she won't speak up for fear of embarrassment... The time is here that we all should fight against such wrongs."
Raise Your Voice & Be Heard!
"Jahan pe aap pe atyachar hota hain, awaaz uthao, uska samna karo (Whenever you're wronged, raise your voice, confront the wrong-doer)... And you will see how your behaviour shocks the offenders. What will also surprise you is how much support you will get from everyone," Bhumi Pednekar summed it up to HT.
On The Work Front
Bhumi Pednekar is currently gearing up to be a part of Zoya Akhtar's upcoming movie Bombay Talkies 2 and the film might go on floors by the end of 2018.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.