 »   »   » Bhumi Pednekar: I Won't Support Any Injustice Against Women!

I Will Not Support Injustice Against Women, Says Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar opened up by saying to HT, "As a woman, my stance is that I'm a fighter, and in no way will I support any kind of injustice against women in our society. It can be with me or with anybody else - I encourage that we have a voice."

The Fear Of Embarrassment Is Dangerous

"Women face so much at various levels - it can be as simple as the common belief that a woman is incapable of doing certain things, or the fact that even if you do something wrong to her, she won't speak up for fear of embarrassment... The time is here that we all should fight against such wrongs."

Raise Your Voice & Be Heard!

"Jahan pe aap pe atyachar hota hain, awaaz uthao, uska samna karo (Whenever you're wronged, raise your voice, confront the wrong-doer)... And you will see how your behaviour shocks the offenders. What will also surprise you is how much support you will get from everyone," Bhumi Pednekar summed it up to HT.

On The Work Front

Bhumi Pednekar is currently gearing up to be a part of Zoya Akhtar's upcoming movie Bombay Talkies 2 and the film might go on floors by the end of 2018.