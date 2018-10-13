 »   »   »  Bhushan Kumar Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations, Says 'Someone Wants To Malign My Reputation'

Bhushan Kumar Denies The Sexual Harassment Allegations

"I am appalled and anguished to know that my name has been dragged in this #MeToo by some anonymous person(s). The allegations against me are bad on the face of it. I have enjoyed an impeccable reputation and have always maintained professionalism. The tweet has been used as a tool to defame me and malign my reputation," Bhushan Kumar said in a statement to PTI.

I Will Lodge A Complaint With The Cyber Cell, Says Bhushan Kumar

"I have taken this allegation very seriously and lodging a complaint with the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police to track the mysterious people(s) whose twitter handles have disappeared within seconds of uploading the malicious tweet. I'll take all such actions as I will be legally advised," he added.

Even Aamir Khan Backed Out Of Bhushan Kumar's Mogul

Aamir Khan recently backed out of his upcoming movie Mogul, which was produced by T-series honcho Bhushan Kumar. He dropped out of the movie as the director Subhash Kapoor was accused of sexual harassment and now the producer Bhushan Kumar has been accused of the same too.

The #MeToo Movement

The #MeToo movement is gaining steam in the country and several big names have come out in the open. Going by the trends, it looks like there are many more skeletons that would tumble out of the closet in the coming days.