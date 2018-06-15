English
 »   »   »  Bhushan Kumar's T-Series & Prernaa Arora's KriAj Settle Hatchet Over Shahid's Batti Gul Meter Chalu?

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series & Prernaa Arora's KriAj Settle Hatchet Over Shahid's Batti Gul Meter Chalu?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The on-going dispute between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Prernaa Arora's KriArj  Entertainment regarding the production and release of several un-released film projects seems to be headed to an amicable resolution. People close to these companies have confirmed that the parties are close to executing a settlement deed and will file the same before the various courts where proceedings are pending between them.

    Third party liens created by KriArj  was one of the primary issues that was argued before the Delhi High Court last month in a suit filed by T-Series against KriArj. Apparently KriArj did not have any right to mortgage, lien or create any third party rights in any of the films as per the arrangements between KriArj & TSeries.

    bts

    It is however learnt that parties have now agreed under the settlement KriArj at its own will deal with/repay all such third party claimants from which it had taken funds for the films. 

    More significantly, both parties seem to have agreed to withdraw their respective suits and actions against each other in light of this settlement.

    We got in touch with Bhushan Kumar and Prernaa Arora, both of whom have confirmed the settlement but refused to divulge further details. 

    This settlement will indeed come as a welcome relief to Prernaa Arora who has been caught up in several legal proceedings for multiple projects and have resultantly fallen out of favour in the film industry.

    It is further learnt that the award winning production team of critically acclaimed films like Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, Rustom & Padman is also doing two new films with T-Series one being a thriller and another a romantic film. A formal announcement is expected soon. 

    It is expected that this settlement would act as a catalyst to bring Prernaa Arora back on her feet and regain some lost ground in the otherwise unforgiving industry.

    Prernaa Arora indeed has proven her mettle with Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Rustom and Padman and she definitely has a nag for putting together a hit formula. This seems to be one of the reason for Bhushan Kumar to restart his association with Prernaa Arora. 

    Watch this space for more info.
    .

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 15:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue