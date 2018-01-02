 »   »   » BIG NEWS! Prabhas Just Revealed Something About His Bollywood Debut & We Are Super Excited

Prabhas turned into an overnight sensation with SS Rajamouli's Baahubali and had the girls drooling over his good looks. The film broke all box office records and made him the hottest talk of the talk.
Since then, everyone is waiting for the man to make his debut in Bollywood. Time and again, we have been rumors regarding the same. But in his latest interview with Bombay Times, the superstar finally made a revelation. Read on to know more...
Is He Finally Ready For Bollywood?
Prabhas was quoted as saying to a leading daily, "I watch a lot of Hindi films; I live in Hyderabad, where 60 per cent of the people speak in Hindi. I am getting good offers from Bollywood; I had okayed a script three years ago. It is a love story that I will do post Saaho." Woah, isn't that some exciting piece of news, folks?
On How Baahubali Proved To Be A Game-Changer For Him
"Bahubali was a life-changing experience. Without that film, people wouldn't have recognised me across the country. I have done good Tamil films, too, but after Bahubali, people across cultures and languages started recognising me, including the overseas audience. SS Rajamouli (director) knew that he was making something big, given the budget and scale of both the films, but the response that we got was beyond expectations," said the actor.
Has Life Changed For Prabhas Post Baahubali?
He quipped, "Yes, you can definitely say that there was a life before and after Baahubali. This was a once-in-a-lifetime movie. I definitely feel that it has been a huge change for me, even my old dubbed films got an opening after three-four years, and they enjoyed a good run."
Ahem, Ahem...What's Brewing Between Him & Anushka Shetty?
To this he clarified, "When you are paired opposite someone on screen (for so long), people tend to link you up with them. As for Anushka and me, we are just good friends."
Prabhas- The Humble Superstar
The actor told the daily, "I hope that I never let stardom get to my head. I always have my childhood friends around me; some of them are my producers, too, and for them, it doesn't matter if I am doing films. They just feel happy for me. I have grown up with them, so they don't see me as a star. I have the best people around me, so if I let success go to my head, they will be the first to put a hammer to my head."
On Breaking Away From The Larger-Than-Life Image Of Baahubali
"Well, in Hollywood, the guy who plays Batman and Spiderman also plays normal characters. The biggest stars in the world want to play different characters. We can't give the excuse that because an actor played a superhero in his previous film, his next one won't work. If the script is not good, the film will not work. Instead of saying that the script does not work, we say that the actor didn't work in the role. That is the problem.
I was doing a lot of action films and people loved me in those movies. After that, I did a small love story and it was a hit as the script was good. People forgot that I had done so many action films and started liking me in the love story."