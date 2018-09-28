Related Articles
- Bikini Alert! Ruhi Singh's Latest Pictures Are Too Hot To Handle
-
- I've Only Heard Positive Reviews For Indu Sarkar: Madhur Bhandarkar
- Last Few Days Were Traumatising: Bhandarkar On Indu Sarkar Release
- Indu Sarkar Movie Review: Ends Up As A Muffled Voice Rather Than A Heart-Wrenching Scream!
- Angry With Selective Activism In Bollywood: Madhur Bhandarkar
- EXPOSE! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Left Me SHOCKED & Devastated For Her SELFISH Reasons: Bhandarkar
Ruhi Singh, who shot to fame after starring in Madhur Bhandarkar's Calendar Girls, is one of the most happening girls around the town, as her Instagram handle is filled with pictures of her holidaying all across the globe. Just a few months ago, she was seen chilling by the beaches of Mauritius, sporting a pink bikini, along with her friends and that raised the temperatures to a whole new level. Just about a month ago, she was holidaying in France, St. Tropez and soaked in the sun, sporting a purple bikini. Check out the pictures below!
Holy Camoly!
Ruhi Singh looks nothing less than a million dollars in this picture and can become the eye candy of the month, every single month!
Soaking In The Sun
The Calendar Girls star Ruhi Singh is seen soaking in the sun while having some fun! She's a treat to the eyes, folks!
Living The Life!
Ruhi Singh is certainly living the life that everyone craves for and she's making the most out of her time and enjoying every bit of it.
Woah! The Hotness
This picture of Ruhi Singh radiates more hotness that even a heater can't generate! She's the bee's knees, folks!
Boss Lady!
If there's one actress who's the boss lady all by herself, it has to be Ruhi Singh, hands down!
What A Beauty!
Ruhi Singh carries herself with a lot of poise, charisma and elegance and none can miss not looking at her pictures.
On The Work Front
Ruhi Singh was last seen on the silver screen in Ishq Forever alongside Krishna Chaturvedi in 2016. The movie sank without a trace at the box office.
Upcoming Movies!
Sadly, Ruhi Singh has no Bollywood offers as of now and we do hope she lands a plum role as soon as possible.