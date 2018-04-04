 »   »   » Bipasha Basu: I Used To Think I'll Never Get Married

Related Articles
Bipasha Basu married the love of her life Karan Singh Grover in 2016, but did you know that the actress first thought that she'll never get married? Yes, Bipasha opened up to HT in a recent interview by saying that she was so busy due to work from the last fifteen years, that her love life took a back seat and she assumed she'll never get married at all. She said,
"I got married in 2016, and I took a really long, but, a well-deserved break. I have been working since I was 15, and I never really took any long break. I used to think that I am never going to be married (laughs), so when I did [get married], I was really happy, and I decided to take a break."
Bipasha Also Talked About Her Previous Roles!
"A lot of supernatural horror stuff was offered to me, and I simply didn't want to be a part of them. Then there was this wonderful script, a biopic, for which we had started shooting. The role in it was meaty and substantial."
Bips Talks About Her Women-centric Film!
"Pulling off a woman-centric film was a big thing for me, and I was really excited, but then [Salman Khan-starrer] Sultan (2016) got released, and since our story was on a similar subject, we had to hold our project," she said to HT.
Bipasha Recently Walked Out Of A Film Due To Producers Behaviour!
"That was also an extremely exciting project, but I backed out because the producer suddenly became very unprofessional. I mean everything was finalised, and then he announced that some other actor was going to play the role [that was originally] offered to me. And then I decided I am not going to waste my time on it, and I don't deserve to work with such unprofessional people."
The Struggle Is Real, Says Bipasha!
"But that period has only made me patient about the industry. The struggle will always be there, and these kind of things will keep happening. What you have to do is to stay positive and make sure that you don't get affected by all such negativity."
