 »   »   »  Bipasha Basu In Hospital! All Worried Fans, Here's Her Tweet Revealing The Reason!

Oh No!

It all began when Bipasha took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo from the hospital bed which was captioned as "This is what happens when the younger sister @vi_basu is on hospital duty."

We Second That

Earlier the actress had posted, " Being sick sucks🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢Been sick for way tooooo long!!!! Enough I say... Enough 😡 @mamtaanand10 get well soon too, my dear twinzie. Thank you for all the amazing natural remedies 😘 about time... all should work on us now."

The Mystery

Bipasha's post triggered a lot of reactions and left her fans wondering what the actress was suffering from.

Bipasha Reveals Why She's Hospitalized

Finally, Bipasha took her Twitter handle and wrote, "To all my well wishers... just a stubborn bacterial infection.Will be fit and fabulous soon."

On The Work Front

The actress will be reuniting with her hubby Karan Singh Grover on-screen for Aadat. A source earlier told Mumbai Mirror, " The film will be shot completely in London in a 45-day schedule. Initially set to go on the floors in May, it will now kick off on June 7, as assembling the cast and crew took some time. While buzz was that it was being planned as a slice-of- life film, it will now have a thriller element added to it and is expected to hit theaters by the year-end."