 »   »   » Bipasha Basu & KSG's 2nd Wedding Anniversary Message Shows What True Love Really Is!

"I guess what I'm trying to say is that I've been struck with this realisation that waking up next to you is the most beautiful magical dream that I'll never wake up from."

"Which means that everyday day of my life is going to be my life's best day for eternity and it's all because of you!Damn!"

"Thank you so much for marrying me my love and showing me what it feels like to live a life filled with only best days!"

"30th April 2016 - Our Wedding Day Feels like yesterday but it's been two beautiful years already. Finding you @iamksgofficial made me understand ,what true love is... Thank you my love Happy #monkeyversary. I love you, I promise... next year, I won't start celebrating from the 28th April and confusing all."

Here's wishing Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover a happy 2nd wedding anniversary. May you both stay happily together for the rest of your lives!